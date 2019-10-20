photo frames online

photo frames online The benefits of photo framing online:
  • add frame to a picture is probably the easiest way to make image unique
  • much more funny to share with friends or family framed photo, than the original one
  • modern photo frames makers ( including LoonaPix ) doesn't need any special skills
  • you don't need any photo editing software like Photoshop, add frames online in your web browser
  • our photo frames maker is available for desktops and mobiles
  • you may download framed photo to print it

There are also a lot other advantages. But the general sense is that at LoonaPix you may choose a photo frame for any occassions and tastes and you will be satisfied with the result.

Categories
  1. Photo frames
Order by   date↓   popularity
More info
specs

Spirit of New Year made by presents and ornaments

Max size: 992x1500px

Print size: 25x38cm, 9x15inch

Used: 6866 times since 30 Dec 2019

Last time used: 1 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Bright red and white frame with a New Year decorations

Max size: 1460x1500px

Print size: 37x38cm, 14x15inch

Used: 2174 times since 30 Dec 2019

Last time used: 23 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Santa brings presents under the New Year tree

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 3363 times since 30 Dec 2019

Last time used: 1 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

New Year party and salute

Max size: 1500x1061px

Print size: 38x26cm, 15x10inch

Used: 3496 times since 29 Dec 2019

Last time used: 4 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

New Year characters with a New Year tree

Max size: 1500x1060px

Print size: 38x26cm, 15x10inch

Used: 695 times since 29 Dec 2019

Last time used: 36 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Blue, yellow and red Christmas balls

Max size: 1060x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 4612 times since 29 Dec 2019

Last time used: 38 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Good old Santa

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 2442 times since 26 Dec 2019

Last time used: 15 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. White patterns

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 5297 times since 26 Dec 2019

Last time used: 20 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Bright Christmas shine and beautiful ornaments

Max size: 986x1500px

Print size: 25x38cm, 9x15inch

Used: 4830 times since 26 Dec 2019

Last time used: 57 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Bunch of presents

Max size: 1500x1061px

Print size: 38x26cm, 15x10inch

Used: 3993 times since 23 Dec 2019

Last time used: 8 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Christmas characters year 2020

Max size: 1500x1061px

Print size: 38x26cm, 15x10inch

Used: 4476 times since 23 Dec 2019

Last time used: 3 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

New Year photo frame with a small mouse and a snowman

Max size: 1500x1061px

Print size: 38x26cm, 15x10inch

Used: 2822 times since 23 Dec 2019

Last time used: 5 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Shimmer and Shine

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 2045 times since 23 Dec 2019

Last time used: 1 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Winter story

Max size: 1000x1500px

Print size: 25x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 7502 times since 23 Dec 2019

Last time used: 8 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Funny animals wish you a Happy New Year 2020

Max size: 1465x1500px

Print size: 37x38cm, 14x15inch

Used: 6685 times since 06 Dec 2019

Last time used: 43 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Awaiting of the New Year

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 9365 times since 06 Dec 2019

Last time used: 3 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Rat in Christmas hat

Max size: 1439x1500px

Print size: 36x38cm, 14x15inch

Used: 8295 times since 06 Dec 2019

Last time used: 12 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Father Frost and Snow Maiden

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 4608 times since 06 Dec 2019

Last time used: 3 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Wonderful presents under New Year tree

Max size: 1000x1500px

Print size: 25x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 14109 times since 06 Dec 2019

Last time used: 11 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Rat in Christmas hat

Max size: 1500x1061px

Print size: 38x26cm, 15x10inch

Used: 2304 times since 06 Dec 2019

Last time used: 11 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Two cute gray rats

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 4099 times since 06 Dec 2019

Last time used: 6 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Blue stars of frosty Winter

Max size: 1500x1125px

Print size: 38x28cm, 15x11inch

Used: 5112 times since 06 Dec 2019

Last time used: 1 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Happy New Year 2020

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 10637 times since 25 Nov 2019

Last time used: 36 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Year of metal rat

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 9101 times since 25 Nov 2019

Last time used: 43 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Merry Christmas. Red white decorations

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 9481 times since 25 Nov 2019

Last time used: 2 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Snowy window

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 12727 times since 25 Nov 2019

Last time used: 28 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Winter miracles with Mickey Mouse

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 4996 times since 25 Nov 2019

Last time used: 33 mins ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Calendar 2020. Small cute rat

Max size: 1061x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 4483 times since 25 Nov 2019

Last time used: 2 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Happy Halloween. Boo crew

Max size: 1000x950px

Print size: 25x24cm, 10x9inch

Used: 1362 times since 21 Oct 2019

Last time used: 4 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Halloween magic potion

Max size: 1500x1400px

Print size: 38x35cm, 15x14inch

Used: 1569 times since 21 Oct 2019

Last time used: 15 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Halloween Yellow frame

Max size: 1500x1000px

Print size: 38x25cm, 15x10inch

Used: 595 times since 21 Oct 2019

Last time used: 2 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Halloween Castle with ghosts

Max size: 1500x1000px

Print size: 38x25cm, 15x10inch

Used: 964 times since 21 Oct 2019

Last time used: 2 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Halloween Pumpkin man

Max size: 1167x1500px

Print size: 29x38cm, 11x15inch

Used: 3171 times since 21 Oct 2019

Last time used: 1 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Halloween Cat Boo

Max size: 1500x1000px

Print size: 38x25cm, 15x10inch

Used: 950 times since 21 Oct 2019

Last time used: 10 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Halloween old books

Max size: 1500x1000px

Print size: 38x25cm, 15x10inch

Used: 1096 times since 20 Oct 2019

Last time used: 1 hours ago

Add frame to photo

specs

Making Halloween potion

Max size: 1060x1500px

Print size: 26x38cm, 10x15inch

Used: 2725 times since 20 Oct 2019

Last time used: 2 hours ago

Add frame to photo

SHOW MORE

Free online photo frames

Photo frames have been around for ages to add special atmosphere to your pictures. On Halloween you'd choose jack-o-lanterns and black cats, on your birthday - a cake. Personalized photo frames tell a lot about you and your attitude towards the picture. LoonaPix offers you a huge gallery to choose from. Use online photo framing to spice up the pics you have and make everyone understands what you want to say.

Romantic photos of you and your beloved ones go much better with hearts and flowers around them. We have a lot of them among our free photo frames online. It doesn't matter which occasion you have for the picture - it's as sure as 2+2=4, that we have what you need. Just use LoonaPix.com to add photo frames online to your pictures and see how great they become. Our collection will satisfy just literally any taste! Remember - LoonaPix.com, for the biggest online photo frame collection you can find!

Contact us  FAQ  Feedback 

Copyright © 2020 Loona Team  